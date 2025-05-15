Remarks targeting Col Qureshi: SC agrees to hear on Friday MP minister’s plea

New Delhi: What sort of statements are you making, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah who has challenged a high court order directing an FIR against him for his remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. It will hear his plea on May 16.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih.

“What sort of statements are you making. You are a responsible minister of the government,” the CJI told Shah’s counsel.

The lawyer said the petitioner was seeking a stay on the FIR.

The bench said the plea would be heard on Friday.

Shah hit the headlines after a video, which went viral, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who was a prominent face of the armed forces along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had castigated Shah for passing “scurrilous” remarks and using “language of the gutters” against Colonel Qureshi, and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversial statements, the high court had ordered the police to register a first information report (FIR) against the minister.

After drawing severe condemnation, the MP tribal affairs minister said if anyone is hurt by his statement, he is ready to apologise ten times, adding that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.