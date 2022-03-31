Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, others recreate ‘Om Shanti Om’ song

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of late Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, several Bollywood stars paid a special tribute to the iconic star by recreating his hit song ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Celebrities featured in the dance tribute video include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria.

These B-town celebs sported attire inspired by Rishi Kapoor’s sparkly silver outfit in the song and shook a leg to the evergreen love anthem from the blockbuster film ‘Karz’, following the iconic star’s dance moves.

The heartwarming tribute ended with the perfectly-suited phrase, “Heroes come and go but legends are forever.”

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is an Excel Entertainment Film in association with MacGuffin Pictures.

In the film, legendary actors — late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal — play the coming of age story of the retired protagonist.

Paresh Rawal stepped into the late actor’s role as the film’s shooting could not be completed due to Kapoor’s unfortunate demise.

Apart from Kapoor and Rawal, the movie has an ensemble cast of Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will have its exclusive global premiere on March 31, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.