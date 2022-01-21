Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law Jason Watkins’ dies by suicide

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Lizelle expressed her shock and grief by sharing pictures of her late brother

Remo, Lizelle and her brother Jason Watkins (Instagram)

Mumbai: Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza’s wife and producer Lizelle D’Souza is grieving the sudden demise of her brother Jason Watkins.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Lizelle expressed her shock and grief by sharing pictures of her late brother.

Along with the pictures she wrote, “Why??????? How could u do this to me. Will never forgive u.”

She also posted a picture of Jason with their mother and wrote, “Am sorry mum I failed u.”

The cause of Jason’s death has not been confirmed yet.

Remo and Lizelle have been in Goa for the past few days, where they had gone to attend a wedding.

