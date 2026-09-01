Remove your burqa to get in: Cooper Hospital staff tells women

Mumbai: Two Muslim women, one holding a baby in her hand, were disallowed from entering Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital allegedly for wearing a burqa and hijab.

The incident reportedly took place near the maternity ward. The two women who had come to meet a relative requested the female security personnel to allow them inside, but in vain.

The security personnel insisted they remove their burqas; only then would they be allowed.

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The incident was recorded by their male relative. Looking into the camera, one of the Muslim women, identified as Zahra Shaikh, says, “I was stopped at the entrance by the woman officer saying babies can be stolen inside a burqa. Are babies stolen only by people wearing a burqa?”

Two women, one holding a baby in her hand, were disallowed to enter Mumbai's Cooper Hospital allegedly for wearing a burqa and hijab.



The incident reportedly took place near the maternity ward. The two women, who had come to meet a relative there, requested the female security… pic.twitter.com/4Xc6uM7vrP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 1, 2026

“If there is a problem with our burqas, we should be checked by a woman officer. How can you ask us to remove our attire? We are being treated as thieves. This is not done,” she adds.

Cooper Hospital has not yet issued any statement regarding the matter. It is run by Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The incident has sparked outrage, with several condemning it.

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bhiwandi East Assembly Constituency MLA, Rais Shaikh, described it as concerning. In an X post, he said, “I have spoken to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) and requested immediate verification of the incident and appropriate action. No woman should face discrimination because of her attire or religion.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan asserted Muslim women will continue wearing a burqa or a hijab.

Speaking to the media with Zahra Shaikh sitting beside him, he said, “This kind of conduct is harmful to the country. These people who spread hatred and make irresponsible remarks against Muslims on a daily basis keep targeting women for wearing burqas and hijabs…Muslim women wear the burqa and hijab, and they will continue to do so, Insha’Allah. You cannot stop them. We demand strict action against the woman constable who stopped the woman from entering the hospital allegedly because she was wearing a burqa.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the burqa controversy at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan says, "This kind of conduct is harmful to the country. These people who spread hatred and make irresponsible remarks against Muslims on a daily basis keep targeting… pic.twitter.com/McFT8oJk1z — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2026



