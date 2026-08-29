Daily reality: India saw 63 anti-minority hate attacks in July

Hyderabad: At least two anti-minority attacks took place in India every day in July 2026, ranging from clashes on public transit to targeted administrative action, with Siasat.com recording 63 such incidents across the country.

Caste abuse, religious discrimination and anti-minority rhetoric ran through the month as recurring threads, pointing to a dangerous normalisation of everyday hostility.

Nine cases in Telangana, but UP highest

Telangana reported nine instances of hate crime against Muslims, Christians and Dalits, pointing to the expansion of far-right ideology into everyday life in the southern state. For instance, in Warangal, a Muslim government employee alleged that he was denied an apartment by a woman resident of the apartment complex over his religious identity.

A man was allegedly told there is no place for Muslims in a Warangal apartment by a woman, who claimed to be a government employee.



A video of the incident emerged on social media late Thursday, July 30, where a man, identified as Nadeem, is heard confronting the "government… pic.twitter.com/4p7sLhAyPJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 31, 2026

The highest concentration of cases remains in Uttar Pradesh, where Siasat.com has consistently documented the largest number of hate crime incidents.

In the northern states, the incidents are not restricted to speech or acts alone. They reflect a wide range of targeted actions, including state administration orders and severe police misconduct.

In Rampur, local authorities issued demolition orders against 38 out of 40 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, while an Eidgah was demolished in Sambhal through similar administrative action.

People gather outside the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University during a sit-in protest over the order for demolition of 38 buildings of the university, in Rampur, UP (Source: PTI)

In Hapur, a Muslim driver and the sole breadwinner of his family succumbed to his injuries after being beaten by Kanwariyas. A group of Hindutva workers forced a man to kneel before a calf, and multiple reports alleged police torture, unlawful detentions and physical abuse of protesters.

CJP Muslim protesters targeted

July was marked by nationwide protests over irregularities in competitive examinations, most notably the NEET UG test, which prompted the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), once a digital outfit, to mobilise students to ask for accountability from then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The 36-day sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi also saw sporadic cases of Islamophobia.

Muslim volunteer Mohd Junaid, who gained national limelight for distributing food free at Jantar Mantar from the onset of the protests, was relentlessly targeted by the police and by Hindutva elements. The UP Police allegedly raided his family’s house in Ghaziabad and arrested his father, Mustafa, while his minor brother was detained. Junaid claimed he was threatened and told to stop supporting the protest and return from Delhi.

Volunteer Mohd Junaid with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar.

In another instance, a group of Muslim students returning to Jamia Millia Islamia University from Jantar Mantar late at night was taken to the police station without being given any reason. After the Sansad Chalo march on July 20, a gau rakshak uploaded a video urging the Delhi Police to make him and his team police “for one day” to teach the protesters what real gundagardi looks like.

A Muslim social media content creator at a CJP demonstration in Kolkata alleged that he was targeted with a hateful message and an unsolicited Blinkit cash-on-delivery (COD) order containing pork and bacon during the protest.

These are only a few of the documented incidents where Muslims were targeted in the backdrop of the nationwide protests, revealing how deep-rooted the hate is.

Crimes against Dalits

At least nine incidents of crimes against Dalits were recorded, most of them brutal in nature.

In Uttar Pradesh, five juveniles aged between 10 and 14 allegedly raped a nine-year-old Dalit girl, taking her from a school ground where she was playing with other children to a nearby field. In another horrific incident of the rape of a minor, a Madhya Pradesh policeman reportedly lured a 17-year-old Dalit girl on the pretext of inviting her to his daughter’s birthday party and raped her, while his colleague kept watch with his three-year-old son.

During a protest demanding justice for the murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey was caught on camera repeatedly slapping a Dalit protester after detaining him.

The SSP later defended his actions, saying every step taken in the case was based on available evidence.

Several protesters from the Dalit community reportedly clashed with the police on Wednesday, July 8, in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, with a video allegedly showing a senior police officer assaulting one of the detained protesters.



The demonstrators from various Scheduled Caste… pic.twitter.com/vBEaNbv2G3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 9, 2026

Also Read Meerut SSP caught slapping detainee during Dalit protest

In Tamil Nadu, a woman was reportedly abducted by her family for marrying a Dalit man, with her kin assaulting her, hurling casteist slurs and giving death threats. In Kodaikanal, a Dalit youth was hacked to death after he was lured by an upper-caste man who alleged that their horse had grazed on his land.

In Madhya Pradesh, two Dalit men were tied to a pole and subjected to electric shocks on suspicion of stealing a water pump motor.

Crimes against Christians

Of roughly five recorded hate crime incidents targeting Christians, three occurred in West Bengal, where a series of attacks directed at the religious minority took place on July 5. Videos of the attacks went viral on social media, showing a mob attacking a church under construction in South 24 Parganas district.

The attackers allegedly stormed inside the church, raising slogans such as “Hindu Hindu Bhai Bhai” and “Jai Shri Ram” as they destroyed the property after breaking down the windows. They allegedly desecrated the altar as well and damaged the musical instruments used for worship services. Outside, multiple crosses installed on the roof of the building were violently taken down, leaving members of the Christian community in shock.

Church vandalised by Hindutva mobs in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on July 5.

In another incident, a mob allegedly attacked a Christian widow, Barnali Chatterjee, in Murshidabad, demanding she abandon her faith and give away her property to convert it into a temple. In Purba Bardhaman district, the Grace Church was attacked during Sunday service, with the church pastor saying the entire community is concerned for its safety.

Saisat.com tracker an indicator, not the cieling

The 63 crimes against minorities in India reflect the number of incidents documented by Siasat.com alone, not the actual rate of hate crimes taking place across the country. The trend since January suggests the number of such crimes is only getting bigger.