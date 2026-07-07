West Bengal: Multiple attacks on Christians reported on July 5

Kolkata: A Hindutva mob on July 5 vandalised an under-construction church located in the Subhashgram area of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, in what was a series of attacks against Christians across the state the same day, raising serious concerns about the safety of the minority community under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, as they face heightened threats and intimidation for practicing their faith.

According to eyewitnesses, a mob allegedly stormed inside the church in Subhashgram, still under construction, raising slogans such as “Hindu Hindu Bhai Bhai” and “Jai Shri Ram” as they destroyed the property after breaking down the windows. The attackers allegedly desecrated the altar as well and damaged the musical instruments used for worship services.

Outside, multiple crosses installed on the roof of the building were violently taken down, leaving the members of the Christian community in shock.

A Hindutva mob on Sunday, July 5, vandalised an under-construction church located in the Subhashgram area of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. Videos from the scene show attackers taking down cross signs from the roof. pic.twitter.com/adUnAIhBN5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 7, 2026

In another incident on Sunday, a mob allegedly attacked a Christian widow, Barnali Chatterjee, in Murshidabad, demanding she abandon her faith and give away her property to convert it into a temple. The local residents, terrified of the mob, failed to intervene while the group destroyed the widow’s house.

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Church, Pastor attacked in Purba Bardhaman

In Purba Bardhaman district, the Grace Church located in the Faridpur neighbourhood was attacked during Sunday service.

Pastor Surajit Ghosh told Matter India that false and misleading allegations were being raised against the community. “False and provocative allegations are being spread to create misunderstanding and incite people against us, which may disturb social peace and communal harmony,” he said. “Parents of my school are very much worried.”

He added that the entire community is concerned for the safety and security of their congregation, staff, students and their families. “We apprehend that these threats may lead to untoward incidents if timely prevention is not taken,” pastor Ghosh said.

An eyewitness alleged that the mob attacked the church at around 10 am during the service and physically assaulted the pastor and the members.

The Bena Christian Council notified the police, following which the authorities led the pastor and the congregation to safety.

With two months under its belt, the BJP’s term in Bengal has witnessed horrific crimes committed against religious minorities, including Muslims, in the state, which does not seem to be slowing down.