Evicted tribal family allowed back after reconversion vow

Narayanpur: Residents of a village in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district briefly evicted a tribal family from their settlement on Tuesday, June 30, over alleged religious conversion, but allowed it to return after its members agreed to reconvert to their original faith, police said.

The incident took place in Khadkagaon village of the district, they said.

According to villagers, Mantu Dugga, a member of the tribal community, had embraced Christianity, while his son Mohan Dugga was following the Kabir Panth.

A villager claimed there was no personal hostility towards the family but alleged that they had stopped participating in the village’s traditional tribal religious practices.

“We repeatedly requested them to return to our traditions, but they did not agree. After years of persuasion, the gram sabha discussed the matter and decided to expel the family,” the villager said.

12 families converted, but only one evicted

He claimed around 12 families in the village had converted to other faiths, but only the Dugga family had been evicted.

Another villager, Rajman Kumeti, alleged that the family had been provided land and a place to live in the village but had refused repeated appeals to return to their original faith.

Their belongings were removed from the house, but the residential structure was not demolished, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mohan Dugga said he was being prevented from living in the village because he followed the Kabir Panth (a religious community based on the teachings of Kabir, a 15th-century mystic poet and saint).

Police hold discussions

After receiving information about the incident, police and district administration officials reached the village and held discussions with the residents and the family.

Narayanpur Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Nayak said the family agreed to return to its original tribal faith, following which villagers allowed them to stay in the village.

The dispute was resolved and the situation in the village remained peaceful, police said.

The villagers said the family performed customary rituals and assured the community that they would continue to follow tribal customs and traditions.