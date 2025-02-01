‘Rename Hyderabad first…’: Bandi to Revanth’s threat over Gaddar disrespect

Hyderabad: In a tense exchange on Friday, January 31, Union minister of state for Home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenged Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

The Karimnagar MP’s remark comes in response to Revanth’s statement threatning to rename the street which houses the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s office in Nampally as Gaddar Galli. Addresing the chief minister, Bandi said, “If you have guts first change Hyderabad’s name to Bhagyanagar.”

He further said that the Congress party insulted Gaddar while he was alive, and used him as an intelocutor for a dialogue with naxals. “Couldn’t help but laugh at Congress CM who thinks renaming a street is some kind of revenge for not giving a Padma award. Is this child’s play?” the former Telangana BJP president said in a post on X.

Kumar further asked Reddy as to why he is prioritising Gaddar when several politicians, police officers and their families were victims of Naxalism in Telangna. He further asked the chief minister to change the name of the lane if that satisfies his ego.

The Union minister urged the Telangana CM to focus on promises made to people in the build up to the Assembly elections. He alleged that the Congress is using the poll code for MLC elections as an excuse to withhold the payments to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The BJP leader said that since the scheme has already been started, the Election Commission should not have any objections on its implementation. Kumar said that Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy has sent a letter to the Election Commission in this regard.

He called for immediate release of Rythu Bharosa and other welfare schemes.

Kumar’s post comes a day after Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that he would rename the lane in Hyderabad which houses the Telangana BJP’s office as Gaddar Galli.

Taking a jibe at the Union minister for defending the Centre’s denial of a Padma award to former naxalite Balladir Gaddar, Reddy said, “If you ever tried to disrespect Balladeer Gaddar again, I will name the street on which BJP state headquarters is located in Nampally, after Gaddar.”

Addressing the audience at a cultural event held to commemorate the 77th birth anniversary of Gaddar alias Gummadi Vitthal Rao on Friday, January 31 at Ravindra Bharathi, he said that every time BJP leaders would write the address of their party office, they will be reminded of the revolutionary singer, if that street was renamed as “Gaddar anna galli.”

Bandi Sanjay defends Centres denial of Padma award to Gaddar

Earlier, Kumar had defended the Centre’s refusal to confer a Padma award onto Telugu Revolutionary poet Gaddar, accusing the legendary poet of orchesterating the murders of BJP activists and police officials.

Sanjay’s remarks followed the chief minister’s statement expressing disappointment over the Central government disregarding the state’s recommendations over this year’s Padma awards. A reporter’s question on the state’s nomination, prompted Bandi’s remarks against the activist.

“Why should Gaddar be given (Padma Awards)? He partnered with those who murdered BJP activists. He partnered with those who encountered many policemen..Gaddar was a close ally of the Naxals, why would he be considered for awards?” Bandi Sanjay asked.

He further added that the state government should have been more careful while filing the nominations. “Everything will be considered. The (Telangana) government should have been careful while sending the names to the centre (for Padma Awards),” he stated.