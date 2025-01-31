Telangana: CM Revanth warns Bandi Sanjay of renaming BJP office lane after Gaddar

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy was warned Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay that if he ever tried again to disrespect balladeer Gaddar, he will name the street on which BJP state headquarters is located in Nampally, after Gaddar.

Addressing the audience at a cultural event held to commemorate the 77th birth anniversary of Gaddar alias Gummadi Vitthal Rao on Friday, January 31 at Ravindra Bharathi, he said that every time BJP leaders would write the address of their party office, they will be reminded of the revolutionary singer, if that street was renamed as “Gaddar anna galli.”

“The previous government prevented a rally after the demise of Gaddar. However, the people’s fighter was not alone. We took the mortal remains of Gaddar to the LB Stadium for his admirers to see. We had also warned that the people will pull down the government and it happened,” Revanth said.

Reminding that those who made Gaddar wait outside Pragathi Bhavan for hours without giving an appointment (former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao) had to lose their power, Revanth Reddy felt that BJP, whose leaders were criticising Gaddar, would meet the same fate.

“Gaddar always sailed with the people and inspired the society through his songs and writings. I maintained good relations with Gaddar and I used to meet him whenever I would feel lonely in my political struggle,” Revanth said, adding that it was Gaddar who instilled confidence in him to fight, saying the people of Telangana would definitely recognise his struggle.

Revanth said that the state government was considering having a full-page chapter on balladeer Gaddar in the history books as part of the educational curriculum, he pointed out that the state government was not only officially observing Gaddar’s birth and death anniversaries, but has also announced an award in the name of Gaddar.

The chief minister felt that Gaddar needed to be seen as an ideologue who inspired millions of warriors and fighters, while pursuing his ideology till his last breath.