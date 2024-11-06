Renowned folk singer and Padma Bhushan recipient Sharda Sinha dies at 72

New Delhi: Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha, known as ‘Bihar Kokila’ for her melodious rendition of Chhath and folk songs such as “Kartik Maas Ijoriya”, “Suraj Bhaile Bihaan” and Bollywood hits “Taar Bijli” and “Babul”, lost her battle with cancer at a hospital here on Tuesday. She was 72.

Sinha, who pioneered and popularised the rich folk traditions of Bihar beyond its borders, was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi for multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

That Sinha, whose songs were an integral part of Chhath, dedicated to the sun god, died on the first day of the four-day festival was a coincidence scripted by destiny perhaps.

Sinha, a trained classical singer who blended the folk in her many songs and was often called the ‘Begum Akhtar of Mithila’, was a Chhath devotee who released a song to celebrate the festival every year. She did so this year too, notwithstanding her ill health.

“Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya”, a prayer song perhaps reflecting her state of mind as she battled ill health, was released on her official YouTube channel just a day ago.

“Sharda Sinha expired at 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia,” an AIIMS official said.

The singer, who had been battling multiple myeloma since 2017, lost her husband a few weeks ago. She is survived by a son and a daughter — Anshuman and Vandana.

Sinha, a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages, had been on ventilator support following a health complication. She was admitted to the intensive care unit of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was monitoring her condition with the doctors and her family constantly, led the tributes to the artiste in a post on X.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been popular for many decades. “The echo of her melodious songs connected with the great festival of Chhat will always be there. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the music world. My condolences with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” the PM posted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Sinha gave new heights to Indian music with her melodious voice for more than five decades.

“Sharda Sinha ji, famous as Bihar Kokila, made Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs popular among the masses and kept mesmerizing the film world as a playback singer. The folk traditions of Purvanchal seem incomplete without her voice. On this great festival of Chhath, her voice will definitely make the devotees even more emotional.

“My condolences are with her family in this hour of grief. May Chhathi Maiya grant a place to the departed soul at your feet. Om Shanti,” he posted on X.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam said it was extremely saddening to lose “respected Sharda Sinha ji during the great festival of Chhath Puja”.

Bhojpuri actor and politician Ravi Kishan said without Sinha’s voice, every festival seemed empty, especially the festival of Chhath, which is why “chhati maiya” called her back during this time.

Her son Anshuman Sinha also updated fans about her death.

“Mother is no longer with us. She has passed away at 9.20. The news is correct. Your beloved Sharda Sinha is gone. Your love and prayers helped her leave peacefully. This Chhath will be empty without her,” an emotional Anshuman posted on the singer’s official YouTube channel.

He later told reporters that his mother’s mortal remains would be taken to Patna for the last rites as his father was also cremated there.

Supaul-born Sinha was famous in her native state and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh courtesy her folk songs sung on occasions like Chhath Puja and weddings. Some of her popular tracks are “Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya”, “Dwar Chekai”, “Patna Se”, and “Koyal Bin”.

Sinha studied literature at Patna University in the 1970s when she was egged on by friends and well wishers to hone her passion for singing.

She went on to obtain a doctorate in music from the Lalit Narayan Mithila University at Darbhanga while making her mark as a folk singer, getting noticed by big names in the film industry.

In the 1990s blockbuster “Maine Pyar Kiya” that introduced Salman Khan and owed to its soundtrack its record breaking performance at the box office, Sinha’s rendition of “Kahe tose sajna” was hailed as the perfect backdrop to the pain of the lovelorn lead pair.

Accolades followed and Sinha continued to carry forward the rich memory of folk music through her voice, careful to never associate with poor and double entendre songs that became popular in Bhojpuri later.