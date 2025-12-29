Renowned Islamic scholar passes away in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Renowned Islamic scholar Hazrat Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab Saheb Qasmi Rashadi passed away in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, December 28.

Rashadi dedicated his life to Islamic education, Quran, Hadith teaching, and service through Jamia Noor-ul-Huda. He also served as the president of Tablighi Jamaat in Andhra Pradesh for 50 years, and as honorary president of Jamiat-ul-Ulama since 2008.

Expressing condolence, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to X and said, “I was deeply shocked to learn that the renowned Islamic scholar, Mufti (Islamic jurist), and esteemed guide to society, Hazrat Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab Saheb Qasimi Rashadi (Rahimullah) from Nellore, has departed from us. He dedicated over 60 years of his life to Islamic education, teaching the Qur’an and Hadith, and serving Jamia Noor-ul-Huda Madrasa.”

ప్రముఖ ఇస్లామీయ పండితుడు, పిఖా (ఇస్లామీయ న్యాయ నిపుణుడు), సమాజానికి మార్గదర్శకుడిగా పేరుగాంచిన మహనీయుడు నెల్లూరు కు చెందిన హజ్రత్ మౌలానా ముఫ్తీ అబ్దుల్ వహాబ్ సాహెబ్ ఖాసిమీ రషాది (రహిమహుల్లాహ్) మనకు దూరం అయ్యారని తెలిసి నేను దిగ్భ్రాంతి కి గురయ్యాను. ఆయన తన జీవితంలో 60 సంవత్సరాలకు… pic.twitter.com/37Bzx4Qwt2 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 28, 2025

Former Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, ” The death of Mufti Abdul Wahab Garu from Nellore, who dedicated more than 60 years to the propagation of the Islamic faith and to education, is an irreplaceable loss to the Muslim community.”

60 ఏళ్లకు పైగా ఇస్లాం ధర్మ ప్రచారానికి, విద్యకు అంకితమైన నెల్లూరుకు చెందిన ముఫ్తీ అబ్దుల్‌ వహాబ్‌ గారి మరణం ముస్లిం సమాజానికి తీరని లోటు. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తూ, వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/LMV96K43Bl — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 28, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development minister, Nara Lokeshalso expressed condolences and said , “I express my deepest condolences at the demise of the prominent Islamic scholar and Islamic jurisprudence expert, Hazrat Moulana Mufti Abdul Wahab Saheb Qasimi Rashadi (Rahimullah).”

Lokesh said he would pray to Allah that the religious preacher, who dedicated his entire life to the service of Allah and the Deen, attains paradise