Renowned Islamic scholar passes away in Andhra Pradesh

Hazrat Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab Saheb Qasmi Rashadi 
Hyderabad: Renowned Islamic scholar Hazrat Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab Saheb Qasmi Rashadi  passed away in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, December 28.

Rashadi dedicated his life to Islamic education, Quran, Hadith teaching, and service through Jamia Noor-ul-Huda. He also served as the president of  Tablighi Jamaat in Andhra Pradesh for 50 years, and as honorary president of Jamiat-ul-Ulama since 2008.

Expressing condolence, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to X and said, “I was deeply shocked to learn that the renowned Islamic scholar, Mufti (Islamic jurist), and esteemed guide to society, Hazrat Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab Saheb Qasimi Rashadi (Rahimullah) from Nellore, has departed from us. He dedicated over 60 years of his life to Islamic education, teaching the Qur’an and Hadith, and serving Jamia Noor-ul-Huda Madrasa.”

“Mubarak

Former Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, ” The death of Mufti Abdul Wahab Garu from Nellore, who dedicated more than 60 years to the propagation of the Islamic faith and to education, is an irreplaceable loss to the Muslim community.”

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development minister, Nara Lokeshalso expressed condolences and said , “I express my deepest condolences at the demise of the prominent Islamic scholar and Islamic jurisprudence expert, Hazrat Moulana Mufti Abdul Wahab Saheb Qasimi Rashadi (Rahimullah).”

Lokesh said he would pray to Allah that the religious preacher, who dedicated his entire life to the service of Allah and the Deen, attains paradise

