Reopen Adilabad’s Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit: KTR to Centre

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KTR wrote letters to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey and requested them to reopen the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit in Adilabad. He stated that there are a lot of favourable conditions and opportunities for the unit at present.

KTR in the letter said that there were 772 acres of land for the setting up of the unit. “An additional 170 acres for CCI township and 1500 acres for 48 million tonnes limestone deposits are available,” he added.

Minister informed them that there was enough water and 2 KVL electricity supply readily available for the unit. Reopening CCI will not just help Telangana but also neighbouring states like Maharashtra. “It will also help develop Adilabad in a big way. Mainly new jobs will be created for the local youth. I request the Union Govt. to immediately reopen the unit,” he said.

Minister KTR highlighted that the Government of Telangana under the leadership of CM KCR is attracting major investments through the TS-iPASS policy. He also stated that the Telangana government succeeded in bringing the Orient Cement unit to Adilabad’s Devapur unit with an investment of Rs 1500 Crores.

“The construction industry is on a boom in Telangana and the demand for cement will always be high, the Minister,” explained. He stated that there is a growing demand for cement across the country today and the private cement companies are making huge profits presently.

The Industries minister also said that cement manufacturers associations like ICRA and CRISIL see major construction activities in the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi introducing the Gati Shakti Master Plan to strengthen the national highways. “And all the State Governments are constantly working on developing infrastructure in their States, apart from the regular housing construction, leading to huge demand for cement,” he added.

Minister KTR stated that India stands at rank 2 when it comes to the production of cement. “By increasing the cement factories in the country, India can retain its dominance in the international market,” he asserted. He also highlighted that there was immense scope to export cement not just to Asian countries but also to African nations in the coming ten years.

“In spite of having so many advantages, the Union Govt is not reacting to the request to reopen CCI. Reopening of CCI in Adilabad will help the Telangana government’s efforts in speeding up the development activities in the state,” he said.

He also stated that all the facilities and subsidies given to a new company will be provided to CCI if reopened. KTR assured that the Government of Telangana will provide complete support in reopening the CCI

Minister KTR said that despite many requests and appeals made to Union Ministers Anand Geete and Mahendranath Pandey regarding this issue, they never responded.

“While the state government is making efforts to create employment to the local youth, the Union Government, by not reopening CCI is spilling water on the efforts of the State government,” he remarked.

He also stated that the reopening of CCI will create thousands of jobs in the region. Expressing his anguish on the Union government, the minister stated that in spite of the Telangana Government offering to provide all the assistance needed, the centre is not coming forward. “They are playing with the careers of Adilabad youth,” he remarked.