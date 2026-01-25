Rescue efforts continue after fire breaks out at furniture store in Hyderabad

Though the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th January 2026 9:18 am IST|   Updated: 25th January 2026 9:41 am IST
Fire at Furniture Shop in Nampally
Fire at Furniture Shop in Nampally

Hyderabad: Rescue operations continued on Sunday, January 25, to save five people, including two children, who are feared trapped in the basement of a four-storey furniture shop in Nampally here after a major fire broke out, officials said.

Multiple agencies, including police, fire, NDRF personnel and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), launched rescue operations after the fire erupted on Saturday afternoon.

Efforts were underway to rescue those who are believed to be trapped, they said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Though the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult. Those who were trapped are the family members of a watchman and other workers.

Accommodation was provided in a basement for workers there.

Some of the family members of those trapped were worried about the safety of their kin and wanted the authorities to rescue them as soon as possible.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“We don’t know the condition of the children. We have been waiting since yesterday to see our children but there is no information,” a family member told a TV channel on Sunday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th January 2026 9:18 am IST|   Updated: 25th January 2026 9:41 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button