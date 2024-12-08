Researcher’s Indian citizenship questioned over his RTI query

In a very unusual occurrence related to the Right To Information (RTI) Act in India, the Calcutta National Medical College asked a researcher named Sabir Ahamed to prove his Indian citizenship in reply to his submitting an RTI query, The Telegraph reported.

Sabir Ahamed, a researcher who works with Pratichi Trust had reportedly submitted an RTI seeking data from 23 medical colleges in West Bengal. The RTI sought details on their students, faculty and administrative employees, including details such as social groups they belonged.

The data, which does not come under any restricted information category, was required by Sabir Ahamed for his research on the representation of underprivileged populations in the state’s medical education and administration.

“As a researcher, I have filed more than 2,500 applications in various departments of state and central governments since the enactment of the (RTI) law. This was the first time I was asked to prove my citizenship. According to the RTI Act, a mere declaration of citizenship is typically sufficient,” Ahamed was quoted by The Telegraph.

On December 2, the Calcutta National Medical College sent a response to the RTI plea asking Ahamed to prove his Indian citizenship.

“In response to your RTI application…, the undersigned would like to mention that you have not declared in the said application that you are a citizen of India. Therefore we are unable to are unable to answer your queries until you provide proof of your Indian Citizenship,” said the communication, signed by the state public information officer (SPIO).

Ahamed replied to the SPIO with a copy of his Aadhaar card. On December 6, a reply came agreeing to share the information as he has provided the information identifying as a researcher while stating that the Aadhaar card was not considered proof of Indian citizenship.

The Union government’s website mentions that there is no requirement for proof of citizenship to apply for any information under RTI. However, it mentions that if the SPIO or any other concerned officer doubts whether the applicant is an Indian citizen, proof may be asked.

“My question is: what made the SPIO of the medical college find reason to believe I am not an Indian citizen, or doubt my citizenship? Was it my name, or was it an attempt to deny information?” Ahamed said.

Sabir Ahamed is the national coordinator of the Pratichi Institute, which was founded by the Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen.