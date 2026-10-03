Resident injured, prayer hall damaged by Houthi missile in Saudi

Riyadh: A resident was injured after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in Ahad Rafidah governorate in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region, the Civil Defence said on Saturday, October 3.

The missile, launched by the Houthi militia, was intercepted and destroyed before fragments fell in the governorate.

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The falling fragments damaged a prayer hall inside a building and several nearby vehicles, according to the Civil Defence.

Photographs released with the announcement showed metal fragments piercing the ceiling of the prayer hall, with debris scattered across the prayer rugs. Nearby vehicles sustained damage, including cracked sunroofs and dents to their bodywork.

#الدفاع_المدني : سقوط شظايا اعتراض صاروخ باليستي في محافظة أحد رفيدة بمنطقة عسير نتج عنه إصابة مقيم وأضرار في مصلى داخل مبنى ومركبات. pic.twitter.com/kZUS82I0Vj — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 2, 2026

The injured resident received medical assistance, while Civil Defence teams assessed the affected structures and carried out safety measures.

In a separate incident in Najran, Civil Defence said an enemy projectile launched by the Houthi militia fell on a school, causing material damage. Authorities said they carried out the established procedures at the site.

#الدفاع_المدني : سقوط مقذوف معادٍ على مدرسة في مدينة نجران نتج عنه أضرار مادية. pic.twitter.com/A2hkSxU2Og — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 2, 2026

The incidents came as the Houthis intensified missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi cities and critical energy infrastructure, raising tensions along the Saudi-Yemeni border.

The Houthis also claimed that Saudi forces had carried out 94 strikes against areas under their control in Yemen over the previous 24 hours. The group claimed the number of Saudi strikes since the renewed fighting began had reached 1,350.