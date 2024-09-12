Residential school student bitten by snake in Peddapalli, BRS slams govt

Hyderabad: A Class 6 student named Bathini Manvith, who resides at the Social Welfare Residential School in Sultanabad, was bitten by a snake on Wednesday afternoon.

According to school staff, Manvith was bitten while stepping outside to relieve himself during lunchtime.

The staff quickly transported him to a hospital in Karimnagar using a 108-service ambulance, and his condition is reported to be stable.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao targeted the Telangana government over the incident and asked it to “get out of deep sleep.”

“It is unfortunate that today snake bites, dog bites and rat bites are routine in Gurukuls which were once the address of quality education,” he remarked.