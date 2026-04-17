Residents alarmed over yellowish drinking water in Manikonda, Puppalaguda

Hyderabad: Residents of Manikonda and Puppalaguda regions, especially Diamond Hills, have raised caution over the yellow colour of the water supplied for drinking in the locality.

Locals expressed concern over the contaminated water and asked whether it was safe to drink. They urged Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials to check the pipeline network as well as the water purification process in the locality.

Urgent call for inspection

Residents requested that the relevant departments inspect the pipeline network in the area, saying that there might be some sort of contamination in the water or problems with the pipeline network.

They added that the authorities should urgently intervene in order to make sure that a safe and quality water supply would be available in the region.

Past incidents of water contamination

Similar incidents have occured in Hyderabad in the past due to aging pipelines, which resulted in contamination of drinking water.

In several parts of the city, residents have earlier reported issues ranging from irregular supply to contamination. For instance, residents in Manikonda itself had flagged water supply problems in 2025, highlighting gaps in service delivery.

There have been several major contamination cases in Hyderabad in the past. In the year 2016, more than 150 people were affected due to consumption of yellow water in some parts of the city.

It has been warned by experts that due to aging pipelines, any small error might result in contamination of drinking water.

An official response has not been released from authorities regarding this latest complaint.