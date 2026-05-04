Residents asked to self-enumerate for Census 2027 at Rangareddy Prajavani

Beyond grievances, the session also served as a platform for announcing government initiatives.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 4th May 2026 7:16 pm IST
Rangareddy Prajavani
Rangareddy Prajavani

Hyderabad: A major push was made for the Self Enumeration drive for Census 2027 at the Rangareddy District Collectorate Prajavani on Monday, May 4, in Kongara Kalan.

As many as 89 complaints were received at the Public Grievance Redressal. Of them, a significant portion of at least 65 complaints pertained to general departments, while 24 related to revenue, involving land disputes or survey issues.

Residents registering for Census 2027 at Rangareddy Prajavani event.

Additional District Collector (Revenue) Chandra Reddy ordered officials to process the applications immediately and avoid any “pending” status. Beyond grievances, the session also served as a platform for announcing government initiatives.

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People registering for Census 2027 at Rangareddy Prajavani event. Officials assist residents with self-en.

Additional District Collector Kiranmayi Koppisetti addressed the gathering, instructing officials to ensure the smooth conduct of “Farmers’ Week.” Launched across the district on Monday, the week-long initiative is dedicated to educating the agricultural community about available government schemes.

Residents participating in Census 2027 self-enumeration at Rangareddy Prajavani event.
Residents participating in Census 2027 self-enumeration at Rangareddy Prajavani event.

In view of the upcoming Census 2027, Additional DC Koppisetti urged every resident of the district to participate in the self-enumeration process and register their personal details.

She advised citizens to visit the online portal and obtain their Self-Declaration ID. Koppisetti noted that self-enumeration, which began on April 26, will continue until May 10, reiterating that everyone must register their details through the official website.

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Citizens were instructed to provide their ID details to Census employees visiting their houses for the survey.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 4th May 2026 7:16 pm IST

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