Residents panic over cracks in building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Residents in Hyderabad’s Madhapur are panicking as cracks have appeared, causing panic among residents who have blamed the poor quality of construction in peripheral areas for the situation.

Residents of plot number 166 in Siddiquinagar under the Madhapur circle alleged that the cracks have developed over the past six months. They claimed that the damage was caused by the construction of a six-storey building adjacent to their building, alleging that the new structure was constructed without leaving the required setback.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, residents expressed concerns that the cracks could worsen and put the lives of the building’s occupants at risk. They urged authorities to inspect the building and ensure their safety.