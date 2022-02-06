Respite for Hyderabad as temperature likely to increase

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad who were shivering after the fall in the minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius is likely to get a respite as the temperature is expected to rise from tomorrow.

As per the forecast issued by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperature will be in the range of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius in the GHMC area till February 8. In the state, the minimum temperature is likely to be in the range of 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected in the range of 30-32 whereas the maximum temperature in the entire state will be in the range of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Telangana witnesses chilly weather today

Today morning, Telangana witnessed chilly weather. Arli T in Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celcius.

However, in GHMC, area, a slight rise in temperature was recorded. In the city, Rajendranagar recorded a minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celcius.

It is expected that the temperature will increase from tomorrow.