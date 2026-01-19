Respite for Rajasthan from biting cold wave as temperatures rise

The state capital, Jaipur, recorded a minimum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday morning.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th January 2026 12:38 pm IST
Jaipur: After experiencing biting cold conditions, Rajasthan has begun to see an improvement in temperatures, with most cities in the state now recording minimum temperatures above 10 degrees.

The state capital, Jaipur, recorded a minimum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, Alwar recorded a temperature of 7.2 degrees, followed by 8.1 degrees in Sirohi, and 8.3 degrees each in Lunkaransar and Sriganganagar. Anta recorded 9 degrees, Bikaner had 9.2 degrees, and Banasthali registered 9.3 degrees.

Nagaur recorded the coldest temperature at 7.0 degrees Celsius.

