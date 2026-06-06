Respite from heat as Hyderabad receives moderate rainfall

Lesser rains are expected this year compared to last year's monsoon.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2026 5:10 pm IST
Motorcyclist navigating through flooded street during heavy rain in an urban setting.
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Hyderabad: Few parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) experienced light to moderate rains and thundershowers on Saturday, June 6, the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has said.

Meanwhile, areas from Rajendranagar to Amangal in Ranga Reddy received heavy rains and severe thunderstorms, along with areas of Vikarabad, Narayanpet, and Mahabubnagar, according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Medak, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Adilabad, Nirmal also saw isolated storms.

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Telangana Monsoon 2026

Lesser rains are expected this year compared to last year’s monsoon, with June and July seeing normal rains and August and September seeing below normal rains.

Southern and Northern Telangana districts are expected to receive deficit rains, while the Central districts will get good rains. Hyderabad will see normal to slightly deficit rains, T Balaji forecasted.

Monsoon will finally arrive in Telangana in the second week of June.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2026 5:10 pm IST

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