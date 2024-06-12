Restaurant in Hyderabad fined Rs 5000 over hair in chutney

Hyderabad: A well-known south Indian restaurant located in A S Rao Nagar, Hyderabad, was fined Rs. 5,000 for serving chutney with a strand of hair to a Hyderabad citizen.

A consumer rights activist based in Hyderabad, Umesh Kumar, visited the restaurant on June 11, 2024, with his family. He ordered MLA dosa, steam dosa, a plate of idly and water worth Rs. 522. While enjoying his meal, he noticed a hair in one of the chutneys and promptly notified the restaurant manager.

Sharing his experience at the well-known restaurant in Hyderabad, he posted on X, “He accepted it and replaced the food with a new dish. However, it was an unpleasant experience.”

Further, he questioned the levels of TDS on the bottle of packaged water being served at the restaurant. “Bisleri water bottle, which I had purchased from Chutneys. TDS ratings were 80, 75, and 74 when checked at my home. Is it portable if the values are below 75?”

Responding to the incident, AMOH Kapra imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the restaurant in Hyderabad under Section 674 of the HMC Act.

The Food Safety Department in Hyderabad has been conducting raids at restaurants across Hyderabad and levying penalties on violators.

The Taskforce team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, on Tuesday, April 30, conducted inspections at restaurants in Sarath City Capital Mall in Gachibowli, Hyderabad and identified violations in four eateries.

In a press release, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana informed that these violations were identified at Hyderabad’s four eateries- Firefly Restaurant, Air Live, Taco Bell and Boiler Room Club and Kitchen.

At Firefly Restaurant, authorities said that hygiene and pests-related violations were found. Rs 9000 worth of water bottles were also seized for not possessing a valid BIS license of the manufacturer.

At Air Live, water bottles worth Rs 68,400 were seized on suspicion of being substandard (Very low TDS of 12 upon preliminary testing with a portable TDS meter).

“FSSAI rules mandate a minimum TDS of 75 mg/L for packaged drinking water. Action shall be taken against the restaurants in Hyderabad based on lab reports,” the press release said.