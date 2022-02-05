Restructure of Telangana wakf board, objections deadline Feb 7

Hyderabad: The district collector of Hyderabad, L Sharman appointed as Election Officer for Telangana waqf board election began the process of preparing candidate list for the restructuring of the Telangana Waqf board. The TWB will have six elected members from the categories of MP, MLC, MLA, Bar Council, Mutawalli, and Managing Committee (mosque). For the last two categories, elections shall be held.

The Election Officer released Friday a list of all categories. The list is being displayed on the notice board seeking objections from the public about the names of the candidates.

The election officer fixed February 7 as the deadline for submitting objections. If anyone has any objection over the candidates they can appear before the assistant Election Officer to register their objections. A Special Cell has been set up in Haj House Nampally for the election process which will also work on Sunday.

The voters’ list will be released after February 7 to be followed by the announcement of the election schedule.

For the MP category, Asaduddin Owaisi will be elected as the board member unopposed. There are eight names in the legislature category, 8 MLAs and 4 MLCs. One member will be selected each from assembly and bar council categories.