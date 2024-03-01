Result Out: Who is the first runner-up of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Mumbai: One of the most loved dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is gearing up for its grand finale airing tomorrow on March 2. The competition, however, has already concluded with Manisha Rani emerging as the winner, leaving fans in celebratory mode. The shooting of the finale episode took place on Thursday in Mumbai’s film city.

Now, the focus shifts to the first runner-up.

Top 3 Finalists

The intense battle in the finale featured the top 5 finalists: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma. Insiders reveal that Sreerama and Dhanashree were the initial eliminations, bringing the competition down to the final trio of Shoaib, Manisha, and Adrija.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Runner-up

While Manisha Rani claimed the title of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner, speculation surrounds the first runner-up position. Buzz suggests that Shoaib Ibrahim might have secured the first runner-up title, leaving Adrija Sinha as the second runner-up. However, there is some confusion, and fans will have to wait for the official results to be announced in tomorrow’s episode.

