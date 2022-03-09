Results will be ‘inclusive’ only if pregnant EVMs allowed normal deliveries

Kulsum Mustafa

In just a few hours from now, the UP assembly poll results will start trickling in. By noon tomorrow, it will be clear who will inherit the crown of the New UP 2022. The Exit polls – hugely favoring BJP have already created great anxiety and anger in the Samajwadi Party camp. Tempers are running high and expecting high-level rigging the party supporters have been put on vigil at all counting booths. It is now for the government that is still in power, BJP, to act strictly, fairly, and ensure peace at all costs.

Uttar Pradesh bipolar Assembly poll appears to have divided the state into two sharp divisions –those who support hardcore Hindutva, perceive nationalism in promoting India as a Hindu nation and thus say proudly and emphatically “hamey sub hain bardasht, Is baar phir Yogi sarkar”( ready to bear all, this time Yogi Government).

The second section, comparatively smaller but one that believes in the country’s glorious past, has strong secular leanings, and by and large, believes its survival depends largely on a coherent structure. For this section, Akhilesh Yadav is the leader. He suites their needs and his is the shoulder the minority know they can lean on. For them, he is THE messiah.

And why not, after all, it was Akhilesh who came forward and attempted to stitch a homogeneous, inclusive, and progressive umbrella from scattered pieces of caste, creed, and religion. He created a ‘social fabric dream’ from these elements. ensuring a rainbow coalition which he tied together with adequate structural support with- the promise of jobs, low inflation, and better educational opportunities.

UP’s bipolar contest has also divided the society into two sections- the Samajwadi Party and its six Alliance partners striving to establish power and BJP and its two partners who want to cross the victory line and qualify for the bigger race of 2024 ahead.

FOR THE MINORITY IT IS IJJAT KI LADAI

But for the minority, these election results will be a do and die situation and one that will decide and dictate how they will be treated not just in UP but entire India. It is important for them to realize how their vote. It is what the Chief Minister of West Bengal and SP-Alliance star campaigner, Mamta Banerjee said while speaking in the Lucknow public meeting “Yeh ijjat hi ladaiyee hai ( This is a fight for dignity)