Retd engineer’s body found floating in Masab Cheruvu; case lodged

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old retired deputy engineer was found dead after allegedly drowning in Hyderabad’s Masab Cheruvu in Adibatla on Wednesday, September 17.

According to police, Ramesh, a resident of Saroornagar, left his house on Tuesday and did not return. His wife, P Rohini, lodged a missing persons complaint.

Meanwhile, locals found Ramesh’s body floating in Masab Cheruvu and alerted the Adibatla police. On information, the Saroornagar police took Rohini for identification, and the latter confirmed it wth the help of his sandal left on the shore.

The case has been registered and further investigations are underway.