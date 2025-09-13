Telangana: Woman, three children drown in rivulet

Hyderabad: A woman and three children drowned in a rivulet in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

The woman applied urea in a cotton field and reached the rivulet flowing nearby to wash the empty bags, they said.

Three children, including her son, accompanied her and started playing in the water.

Also Read Telangana woman and paramour elope, kill and bury toddler

Suddenly, the children started drowning, and the woman tried to rescue them. There was no one else in the vicinity who could save them.

The woman, along with the three children, met a watery grave. The two other children were related to her, police said.