Telangana woman and paramour elope, kill and bury toddler

Hyderabad: In a bid to continue her extra-marital affair, a woman and her paramour killed her two-year-old daughter and buried her. Three months after the incident, Medak police cracked the case and took them into custody.

In June, Bantu Raju, resident of Shabashpally village of Sivampet mandal in Medak district, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that his daughter Mamatha and grand daughter Tanu Sri went missing.

Mamatha has been married to Bhaskar, from Raipole mandal in Siddipet district.

Mamatha’s parents knew that their daughter might have eloped with one Fayaz, with whom she had eloped in March this year. The first time the police tracked them and reunited them with their families. But the couple didn’t mend their ways. They eloped once again in May, and the police has been trying to trace them since then.

According to Medak deputy superintendent of police, Mamatha and Fayaz wanted to get rid of Tanu Sri, as they felt she was a barrier in their relationship.

On June 7, the accused took Tanu Sri, who was suffering from fever in a car, killed her by strangulating her, and then buried her inside a pit dug near the agricultural fields.

Before perpetrating the act, Mamatha told her parents that her husband Bhaskar had consumed pesticide and he was admitted to the hospital. She let her son aged 5 with her parents and took Tanu Sri along with her, saying that she was going to the hospital.

When her parents called Bhaskar, their son-in-law, they found that she lied to them. Assuming that she probably eloped with Fayaz, her father lodged a complaint.

A joint team of police officials from Sivampet and Toopran police stations, who have been trying to trace the couple for the past 3 months, were able to trace them at Narsaraopeta in Guntur district. When the police caught them and questioned them about Tanu Sri, they started giving irrational answers, due to which the police got suspicious.

During the interrogation, Mamatha and Fayaz confessed to committing the crime on June 7.

The police exhumed Tanu Sri’s body in the presence of Sivampet mandal revenue officer and a team of medical experts on Saturday, September 13.

According to the DSP, due to heavy rains in the past couple of months, the body was found in badly decomposed condition.

The DSP said that the police was trying to determine if there was anyone else involved in the crime, and if there was more to it.