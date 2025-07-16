Retd Telangana Irrigation ENC sent to 14 day judicial remand

Hyderabad: Retired Engineer-in-Chief of the Telangana Irrigation Department, Muralidhar Rao, has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) court following his recent arrest.

Police transported him to Chanchalguda Jail after the court’s order. The arrest comes in the wake of a major anti-corruption investigation related to the alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Raids on Rao’s residence

On Tuesday morning, July 15, ACB officials conducted raids at Muralidhar Rao’s residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, as well as at 11 other locations connected to him and his family members.

These simultaneous searches continued throughout the day and into the night. During the raids, authorities reportedly uncovered significant undisclosed wealth and properties believed to be held in Rao’s name and those of his relatives and associates.

Muralidhar Rao, who served an extended tenure of over 13 years with the Irrigation department, including during the KCR government’s tenure and faces allegations of involvement in massive corruption scandals, particularly relating to high-profile projects such as the Kaleshwaram and Medigadda irrigation projects.

He was previously questioned by the Justice PC Ghose Commission regarding irregularities in these projects.