Retired doctor accuses Bihar Dy CM’s brother of land grab

Patna: A retired doctor in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Thursday levelled land grab allegation against the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi.

A video of Vinod Kumar Gupta levelling the charges against the Deputy CM’s brother was tweeted by RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav.

In the video, Gupta could be heard accusing Ravi Kumar alias Pinnu, Renu Devi’s brother, of allegedly grabbing a piece of land belonging to him in Bettiah town.

“I am appealing to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognisance of the matter and direct the police administration of Bettiah to register an FIR against Ravi Kumar alias Pinnu and others,” Gupta said in the video.

“Ravi Kumar alias Pinnu Uma, Shakila Khatoon and others are trying to grab my land situated near Uma Khad Bhandar on Purbesi road. They used to come to my land with the intention of grabbing it. They have threatened me and my family members with dire consequences if we don’t hand over the land,” he said.

“I went to the police station to register an FIR against them, but the cops refused to accept my application. They are working under pressure from the Deputy CM and her brother,” Gupta added.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, tagged Nitish Kumar and Renu Devi in his post, and asked them to provide justice to Gupta. He also asked them to initiate a probe against the accused persons.

Ravi Kumar, considered a ‘Bahubali’ of Bettiah, has been involved in many land grab cases in the past.

Last year, he was involved in a land grab case in Patna. At that time, Renu Devi had claimed that she no longer had any connection with her brother.