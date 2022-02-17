Union Health Ministry may postpone NEET-MDS exam

New Delhi: NEET-MDS examination 2022 may be postponed by four to six weeks and the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed at July 31, 2022 instead of March 31, 2022, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

“It is informed that the matter has been examined in this Ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 examination, it has

been decided by the Competent Authority that the date for the conduct of NEET-MDS

examination 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same

date as that for NEET-PG 2022,” reads the Union Health Ministry’s letter.

“It has also been decided by the Competent Authority that the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed at July 31 2022 instead of March 31 2022,” said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.