Retired IAF personnel arrested for alleged Pak links in Assam

Police have seized his laptop and mobile phone.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th December 2025 3:51 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Tezpur: A retired Indian Air Force personnel has been arrested in Assam’s Sonitpur district for alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Haricharan Bhumij said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had shared sensitive documents and information with Pakistani operatives over social media.

Police have seized his laptop and mobile phone.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

The devices have been sent for forensic examination, though some data has been deleted, Bhumij said.

The officer said a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th December 2025 3:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button