Retired IAF personnel arrested for alleged Pak links in Assam

Tezpur: A retired Indian Air Force personnel has been arrested in Assam’s Sonitpur district for alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Haricharan Bhumij said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had shared sensitive documents and information with Pakistani operatives over social media.

Police have seized his laptop and mobile phone.

Also Read Three arrested for impersonating UP CM’s Gorakhpur office representatives

The devices have been sent for forensic examination, though some data has been deleted, Bhumij said.

The officer said a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS.