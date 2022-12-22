Retired IG Poreddy Chandrasekhar Reddy passes away at 83

Hyderabad: Retired inspector general of police, Poreddy Chandrasekhar Reddy passed away at the age of 83, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The former IG was reportedly suffering from multiple health-related issues following which he breathed his last at his residence in Hyderabad.

Chandrashekhar entered politics after retiring from the police. He was an active social media person and contributed to social services.



He also contested from the Suryapet assembly constituency in 2009 on a TRS ticket. However, his efforts went in vain.

Chandrasekhar Reddy was known for organising several free coaching programmes for the unemployed.