Retired TGSRTC employee goes missing in Hyderabad’s Uppal

Hyderabad: In a concerning event, a retired employee of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), has been reported missing for the past three days.

The 62-year-old man, K Srinivasa Rao, who resides in Chilkanagar, Uppal, Hyderabad, was reportedly in a poor state of health and had difficulties in speaking and walking.

The family of the former TGSRTC employee has been distressed over his disappearance. Rao is known to have frequently used the RTC bus services, particularly buses 117 and 113M.

A missing person complaint has been filed with the Uppal police, and an investigation is underway. TGSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar took to social media to raise awareness about Rao’s disappearance, urging the general public to assist in locating him.

In the post, he provided contact information for Rao’s daughter, Lalitha, encouraging anyone with information to reach out to her or report directly to the Uppal police station.

Residents and locals travelling in the buses have been asked to keep an eye out for Rao and to report any development to the authorities. Given his health condition and age, the public has been urged to assist in finding him.