Slums in Hyderabad house PG tenants in fragile buildings

Hyderabad: In recent years, the construction of multi-storeyed buildings in Hyderabad’s basthis has increased significantly, catering to the growing demand for paying guest (PG) accommodations from students and migrant workers. While these developments have provided housing for many, the lack of adherence to safety regulations has escalated risks, as evidenced by the recent incident in Siddiq Nagar, Madhapur.

Building in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli tilts, PG residents evacuated

On the night of Tuesday, 19 November, a G+4 building in Siddiq Nagar tilted precariously, prompting authorities to evacuate twelve families residing there. A majority of tenants in the PG, crammed into the Hyderabad locality, are migrant workers from West Bengal and other northern states employed in local businesses, who were forced to flee, leaving behind their belongings.

One tenant, Iqbal Hussain, panicked and jumped from the building, sustaining severe injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The building, constructed on a 50-60 square yard plot where only a G+1 structure is permitted, had no necessary permissions. “Because everyone else was constructing multiple floors, we too followed the same. We sold our ancestral land in the village to build this. Now we’ve lost everything. We need justice, or we will have no choice but to take an extreme step,” the owner of the multi-storied building Swapna told Siasat.com.

Negligence and violations

Officials found multiple violations in the construction of the building being used as a PG facility in Hyderabad, including the absence of required setbacks, leaving no room for emergency vehicles to access the narrow lanes. Fire safety regulations were ignored, and the structure was almost attached to neighbouring buildings.

Compounding the problem, the owner of the adjacent plot excavated the earth for a cellar without notifying Swapna or the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). This reportedly damaged three pillars of Swapna’s building, leading to its tilting. A case has been filed against the adjacent plot owner.

Such unsafe constructions are common in basthis like Siddiq Nagar, Gaddiannaram in Dilsukhnagar, BS Maktha in Begumpet, and areas near Ameerpet and SR Nagar, which are close to business hubs and metro stations. Migrant workers who move to Hyderabad are drawn to these areas which provide a PG facility despite the risks, due to their proximity to workplaces.

Demolition underway

Following the Siddiq Nagar incident, demolition of the building began using a hydraulic crane, starting from the top floor. However, the operation was temporarily halted on Wednesday afternoon after the machine’s pipes broke, causing an oil leak.

The demolition of the building is likely to be completed by Thursday.

This is not the first such case. In August 2023, an under-construction building in Bahadurpura was demolished after locals reported its imminent collapse. GHMC officials had used similar technology to bring it down safely.

Experts and residents alike questioned the negligence of Greater Hyderabad officials in granting permissions and monitoring construction activities for such structures that house PGs risking lives. Without stricter oversight and enforcement of regulations, such incidents are likely to recur, endangering lives and livelihoods.