Hyderabad: HYDRAA demolishes tilted building near Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Taking swift action, the Hyderabad Authority for Disaster Response and Assistance (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, November 20, demolished the five-storey building in Siddiq Nagar of Madhapur near Gachibowli, after it was found dangerously tilting, triggering panic among residents.

The demolition was carried out by HYDRAA along with officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), revenue and local police.

Before the demolition, residents of the building and those living in and around were evacuated to prevent any outward incidents.

On Tuesday, residents spent a sleepless night fearing the collapse of the building. Images and videos of the tilted building went viral on social media platforms.

The building reportedly tilted due to excavation work on a neighbouring plot for a cellar, with residents holding the builder responsible for the incident.

Poor construction behind tilting of buildings in Hyderabad

According to reports, the tilting of the building was caused by the ongoing construction of an adjacent structure.

Poor foundation work and substandard construction practices were identified as the root causes. This incident raises serious concerns about the quality control measures in place for both new and existing buildings in Hyderabad.

