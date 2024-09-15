Return unused land to farmers, KTR to CM on Pharma City Project

Hyderabad: Former Telangana IT and industries minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Sunday, September 15, wrote a letter to chief minister Revanth Reddy raising concerns over the lands acquired for the proposed Pharma City. The project was announced by the previous BRS government, much before the current Congress Government’s recently announced ‘Fourth city project’ in Mucherla.

In his letter, KTR raised concerns over the the Congress government allegedly scrapping the Pharma City project which was already put into work by the previous BRS government. He stated that chief minister Revanth Reddy is allegedly replacing the original project with a new ‘Fourth City’ project in Mucherla, once the Congress party came into power last year.

KTR said that the scrapping of the old Pharma City project has not only raised concerns for investors who are interested in the project, but also puts farmers whose lands were acquired by the state government for this project.

The Telangana High Court had asked the state government for clarity upon the land that was acquired for the project after hearing a plea from the farmers from Medippally. The Telangana HC had instructed the principal secretary of the Revenue department to submit detailed information by September 20, 2024.

KTR’s letter, written on the background of this issue, accused the Congress government of scaling down from the initial Pharma City project. He demanded the government to clarify what will become of the lands that were acquired initially, as the recent High Court directive prohibits those lands being repurposed for a different project.

KTR asked the CM to return the lands to the farmers, if not used according to the original plan, referring to the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.