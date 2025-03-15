Reuters journalist sues Indian government over OCI cancellation

A US-based Reuters journalist, Raphael Satter, has taken legal action against the Indian government after his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status was cancelled. The government revoked his OCI in December 2023, claiming his work “maliciously” tarnished India’s reputation.

Satter had written a report on an Indian cybersecurity company called Appin. His report titled, “How an Indian startup hacked the world” suggested that Appin was involved in hacking important people worldwide.

Please read the incredible story of how a small Indian ed tech firm turned into one of the world’s prolific cyber mercenary organizations:https://t.co/56Jy9KLW5shttps://t.co/56Jy9KLW5s — Raphael Satter (@razhael) November 16, 2023

Soon after, his OCI was cancelled, and a legal case was filed against him in India.

Satter said he has never worked as a journalist in India and only visits the country to see his family. With his OCI revoked, he can no longer travel to India. His lawyers believe this action was taken to silence him because of his report on Appin.

The Reuters journalist said he was not given a reason for the cancellation of his OCI. With no response from the Indian government authorities for over a year, he believes there has been a misunderstanding and hopes to get back his OCI soon

Meanwhile, Appin’s co-founder, Rajat Khare, denied any illegal activity and said he or his company has no connection to hacking businesses whatsoever, reported the Guardian.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), several articles, newsletters and podcasts from at least 15 different media outlets have been either modified or taken down since 2022.

Also Read Is Modi govt cancelling OCI cards to silence critics?

India cancelled over 100 OCI cards

In the last decade, India has canceled over 100 OCI cards and also deported some people. Many journalists, academics, and activists have lost their OCI for speaking out.

For example, Swedish academic Ashok Swain lost his OCI over claims that he “hurt religious sentiments.” French journalist Vanessa Dougnac and scholar Nitasha Kaul also faced similar actions.

Also Read Kashmiri professor Nitasha Kaul denied entry to Bengaluru, deported to UK

Indian-origin activist Kshama Sawant, who was once elected to a US city council, was denied a visa to visit her sick mother in India. Officials reportedly said her name was on a “reject list” because of her political views.

According to Indian government critics, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revoked OCI status of whoever is found to oppose its policies. Human Rights Watch, a global rights group, has called this “politically motivated repression.”

