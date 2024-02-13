Is Modi govt cancelling OCI cards to silence critics?

Between January 1, 2014, and May 31, 2023, the Central government canceled 102 OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards, which permit foreign citizens of Indian origin or foreigners married to Indian citizens to visit, reside, and work in India.

A report by Article 14 indicates that many of these individuals are critics of the Central government.

OCI card of 82-year-old woman cancelled

Among the 102 individuals whose OCI cards were canceled is 82-year-old writer and activist Amrit Wilson.

Wilson, a British citizen, received a letter in 2022 from the High Commission of India in London, accusing her of involvement in ‘multiple anti-India activities’ and giving her 15 days to respond.

Despite her response, her OCI card was canceled.

In May 2023, she filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the decision. The next hearing is on February 26.

OCI of professor cancelled

In another case, Professor Ashok Swain of Uppsala University in Sweden received a showcase notice from the Indian consulate in Stockholm over his OCI card in November 2020.

Although he responded to the notice, it was deemed ‘unsatisfactory,’ leading to the cancellation of his OCI card in February 2022.

Swain approached the Delhi High Court regarding the OCI card cancellation order, with the next hearing scheduled for May 7.

Power to cancel OCI

The Central government holds the authority to cancel OCI cards under Section 7D of the citizenship law.

Cards can be canceled if obtained fraudulently or if the cardholder ‘showed disaffection to the Constitution.’ Cancellation may also occur in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India.

OCI cardholders receive notices before cancellation.