Revanth backed KLSR Infratech despite insolvency, claims KTR

KTR alleged that government projects worth Rs 6,000 crore were awarded to KLSR despite its insolvency.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th February 2026 6:32 pm IST
BRS working president KTR addresses a press conference in Hyderabad
BRS working president KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, February 4, alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was involved in irregularities associated with the insolvent KLSR Infratech company.

Referring to the Supreme Court notices issued to the state government seeking clarification on large-scale financial transactions continuing in the company despite its insolvency proceedings, KTR claimed that KLSR Infratech was operating as a ‘benami company’ for the CM.

He said that in 2018, when enforcement agencies carried out raids on KLSR, media reports linked Revanth to the firm. When he became Chief Minister, he awarded major government contracts to the company despite it entering insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Add as a preferred source on Google

KTR alleged that projects worth Rs 6,000 crore, including AMRUT Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, Young India Residential Schools, irrigation and road development projects, were awarded to KLSR despite its insolvency.

The former IT minister also pointed out that attempts were made to exert pressure on an NCLT judge through a senior judicial intermediary, prompting the latter to recuse from the case.

KTR also said that when income tax raids were conducted at the residences of Revanth Reddy’s relatives in September 2018, transactions between Sai Mourya Estates and KLSR were unearthed. Sai Mourya Estates is a firm reportedly linked to Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law.

MS Admissions 2026-27

He also alleged that Revanth Reddy had “orchestrated a political drama” with SIT notices to BRS leaders in the phone tapping case just to divert attention from the KLSR issue.

He has called for all operations to cease until an investigation into its irregularities is completed. He also asked the company to be blacklisted and for all contracts secured without eligibility to be cancelled.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th February 2026 6:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button