Revanth backed KLSR Infratech despite insolvency, claims KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, February 4, alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was involved in irregularities associated with the insolvent KLSR Infratech company.

Referring to the Supreme Court notices issued to the state government seeking clarification on large-scale financial transactions continuing in the company despite its insolvency proceedings, KTR claimed that KLSR Infratech was operating as a ‘benami company’ for the CM.

He said that in 2018, when enforcement agencies carried out raids on KLSR, media reports linked Revanth to the firm. When he became Chief Minister, he awarded major government contracts to the company despite it entering insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

KTR alleged that projects worth Rs 6,000 crore, including AMRUT Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, Young India Residential Schools, irrigation and road development projects, were awarded to KLSR despite its insolvency.

The former IT minister also pointed out that attempts were made to exert pressure on an NCLT judge through a senior judicial intermediary, prompting the latter to recuse from the case.

KTR also said that when income tax raids were conducted at the residences of Revanth Reddy’s relatives in September 2018, transactions between Sai Mourya Estates and KLSR were unearthed. Sai Mourya Estates is a firm reportedly linked to Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law.

He also alleged that Revanth Reddy had “orchestrated a political drama” with SIT notices to BRS leaders in the phone tapping case just to divert attention from the KLSR issue.

He has called for all operations to cease until an investigation into its irregularities is completed. He also asked the company to be blacklisted and for all contracts secured without eligibility to be cancelled.