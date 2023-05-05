Revanth demands govt to cancel ORR tenders

He said any bank would give Rs 15,000 crore as a loan if the state government pledged the ORR project

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded the state government to immediately cancel ORR tenders.

Addressing a press meet, he said any bank would give Rs 15,000 crore as a loan if the state government pledged the ORR project. He asked the state government as to why it was showing haste in selling government properties. He alleged that the state government had ignored the objections of NHAI over the tenders. He asked the state government how a black listed company got the tender.

He asked CM KCR and state minister KTR as to why they were silent on the issue. He said that they would lodge a complaint on the issue with investigative agencies. He said that the loan of Rs 6696 crores obtained by HMDA had expired on March 31, 2022.

He said that the ORR project has Rs 1 lakh crore properties now and added that the state government would get an income of Rs 22,000 crores in a span of 30 years. He said that he was ready to get the loan of Rs 15,000 crores to the HMDA.

