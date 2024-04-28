Revanth felicitates teen who saved lives in Hyderabad factory fire

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, April 28, felicitated 15-year-old Sai Charan for saving at least 50 lives in the recent fire accident at the Allen Homeo and Herbal Products factory in Nandigama, Hyderabad.

The fire reportedly started during welding procedures and rapidly engulfed the building, putting the workers’ lives in danger.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, April 28, felicitated 15-year-old Sai Charan for saving at least 50 lives in the recent fire accident at the Allen Homeo and Herbal Products factory in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/nwwP1VVr1D — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 28, 2024

Sai Charan observed the fire and immediately sprang into action. He alerted the workers and helped guide them to safety, ensuring that at least 50 people were able to escape the burning building.

Despite the intense fire, Sai Charan’s swift response and bravery prevented a potentially devastating loss of life. While one injury has been reported from the incident, Sai Charan’s heroic actions prevented further casualties.

The teenager, who hails from Shadnagar, recently passed his tenth-standard exams