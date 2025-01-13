Kavitha slams Telangana CM over violence against minorities

"RSS-Tied CM Revanth Reddy neglects minorities; promises made by Gandhi Family to Telangana’s minorities have been forgotten," said the MLC.

Revanth is silent spectator: Kavitha slams CM over violence against minorities in Telangana
BRS MLC K Kvitha addresses a gathering in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Sunday, January 12, slammed Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy accusing him of being a silent spectator despite heightened attacks on minorities in the state.

“RSS-Tied CM Revanth Reddy neglects minorities; promises made by the Gandhi family to Telangana’s minorities have been forgotten,” said the MLC. She demanded the Congress government implement the minority declaration in Telangana at the earliest.

Speaking of the vandalism at the BRS party office in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Kavitha said that Rahul Gandhi speaks extensively about democracy, while Congress workers wreak havoc in the BRS party office, Is violence their new strategy?

Addressing a gathering in Nizamabad, the BRS MLC said that Congress’ hypocrisy is exposed. Rahul Gandhi preaches about the Constitution while the party cadre practices vandalism. She further took a dig at the Gandhi family stating that it has failed to rein in Revanth.

