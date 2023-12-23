Revanth, KTR pay tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy paid tributes to late PV Narasimha Rao, former Prime Minister of India, at PV Gnanabhoomi on Necklace Road on Saturday, December 23.

On the occasion, he lauded PV Narasimha Rao’s role in implementing radical economic reforms during India’s fiscal crisis.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao, also went to PV Gnanabhoomi to mark the death anniversary of PV Narasimha Rao.

Earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to Rao in a separate event, recognizing his transformative influence on India’s economy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid his tributes to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary, saying that under his government, India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms.

Under his government, India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms that played a pivotal role in shaping the middle class for generations to come.



Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was the ninth Prime Minister of India between 1991 and 1996. Under his government, various liberal reforms to India’s economy were introduced. He died on December 23, 2004.