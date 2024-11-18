Revanth, KTR working in tandem, they are brothers: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, November 17, alleged that Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) are “working in tandem.”

He claimed that the two leaders are effectively “running the show” in Telangana, referring to them as “brothers.”

Kumar asserted, “I say Revanth Reddy and KTR are related, and I will prove it.”

He challenged KTR to clarify any “familial ties” with chief minister Revanth, further accusing both the Congress and BRS parties of hindering Telangana’s development.

He specifically criticized the Congress party for failing to act on their promises regarding investigations into the Kaleshwaram project, phone tapping cases, and the Dharani scandal before Diwali.

“Now Diwali is over, Sankranti is coming, and the Congress has done nothing about these issues,” Kumar stated while addressing the media in Sangareddy/

He also alleged that BRS leaders have not faced legal consequences since meeting with the Congress high command in Delhi, suggesting that these cases have been overlooked.