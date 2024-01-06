Revanth meets former Prez Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who is currently heading the panel on ‘One Nation, One Election’, is in Hyderabad. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy visit to former President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday, January 6.

Revanth Reddy called on Kovind at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Governor, a release from the chief minister’s office said.

Chief Minister Sri @Revanth_Anumula met former President Sri @RamnathKovind Ji at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad today. pic.twitter.com/uq4UCaVOHi — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 6, 2024

Details of their conversation have not been disclosed, but the meeting is indicative of the ongoing dialogues at various levels of government regarding ‘One Nation, One Election’.

(With inputs from agencies)