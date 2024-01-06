Revanth meets former Prez Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan

The meeting is indicative of the ongoing dialogues at various levels of government regarding 'One Nation, One Election'.

Updated: 6th January 2024 3:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who is currently heading the panel on ‘One Nation, One Election’, is in Hyderabad. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy visit to former President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday, January 6.

Revanth Reddy called on Kovind at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Governor, a release from the chief minister’s office said.

Details of their conversation have not been disclosed, but the meeting is indicative of the ongoing dialogues at various levels of government regarding ‘One Nation, One Election’.

(With inputs from agencies)

