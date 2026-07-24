Revanth orders 50-year Hyderabad water supply master plan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for drinking water supply in Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region (CURE).

Reddy told officials to keep special focus on water supply in view of deficient rainfall during the current monsoon season due to the impact of El Niño.

He said the proposed master plan should be prepared by assessing the water demand for the next 50 years, an official release said on Thursday, July 23.

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He instructed that drinking water sources around Hyderabad should be linked so that water can be drawn from a different source if it is not available in a particular water body.

He directed that the ongoing works related to water supply should be completed in one-and-a-half years. The Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) should be completed within the stipulated timelines, he said.

Reddy asked officials to submit monthly reports to him on the progress of drinking water supply and STP works.

He also instructed the officials to prepare rules that grey water (waste water generated from household activities like bathing) should be used in construction works and industries.

The state government has identified Hyderabad and the areas inside the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) as CURE.