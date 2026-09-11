Revanth puts disputed Section 22A land at 3.06 lakh acres

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has put the figure of disputed property under Section 22A at 3.06 lakh acres, as opposed to the 1 crore-acre claim by Opposition parties.

Speaking at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday, September 10, Reddy said, according to a Deccan Chronicle report, that ministers and Congress MLAs should present these facts during the Assembly debate on Friday.

He said a total of 2.5 crore acres had been notified on the Bhu Bharati portal, of which 1.01 crore acres fell under the Section 22A prohibited list. This includes 46 lakh acres of forest land, 26 lakh acres of assigned land, 17 lakh acres of government land and 12 lakh acres covering irrigation projects, water bodies and shikham lands.

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The actual private land under dispute with the government spans about 3.05 lakh acres, he said.

Reddy added that the government has invited applications from claimants and is verifying each case by checking revenue records. He accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conflating the issue to create panic.

BRS remains arrogant despite poll loss: Revanth

At the meeting, Reddy remarked that the BRS remains arrogant despite being defeated in the 2023 elections. He attacked its legislators for allegedly abusing the Speaker and insulting Dalits by carrying out a purification programme on a road where the Congress SC Cell had organised a protest.

He also alleged that the pink party had conspired to disrupt Assembly proceedings.

Reddy spoke about the caste survey conducted in Telangana and said efforts should be made to get the Centre to follow the state’s model in the census.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy to remove votes during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and asked MLAs to make serious efforts to ensure that no eligible voters are removed from the rolls. He claimed that nearly 15 crore names are being deleted from electoral rolls across the country.

Reddy said a public meeting would be organised soon to highlight the Congress government’s welfare and development programmes as it completes 1,000 days in office. He also thanked party MLAs and MLCs for their cooperation.