Revanth Reddy calls for setting up AI village, war room in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, February 20, proposed an AI war room to be established in Hyderabad with the help of the central government to monitor and respond to the latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, the CM described AI as “mankind’s greatest invention” and stated that the world is witnessing a transformational moment comparable to the discovery of fire, the invention of the wheel and the Industrial Revolution.

He stressed that India must not miss the AI revolution and move from being only a user of global platforms to becoming a producer and owner of AI technologies.

India must lead across all areas of AI, including Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) manufacturing, data storage and core AI languages, the CM said. He also proposed establishing a world-class AI university with campuses across India, focusing on original research.

Reddy called for a national assessment of AI-driven job displacement and said that the government must invest in reskilling and job creation for those affected.

He also asked for the formation of a national AI fund to support startups and encourage youth-led innovation, and proposed setting up an AI startup village in Telangana with the Centre’s help.

The Telangana CM said that a national AI council must be set up like the GST Council or NITI Aayog, which would act as an apex body for AI policy and coordination.

A dedicated AI Ministry to frame laws preventing misuse of AI should also be established, Reddy recommended.

Finally, he said that an AI summit should be hosted every six months in different cities to maintain momentum and global engagement, and invited global and national institutions to partner with Telangana in advancing AI innovation and governance.